Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Sold by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC reduced its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,431 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 702 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Square by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,760,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,036,683,000 after purchasing an additional 195,530 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Square by 10.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,679,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,603,600,000 after purchasing an additional 998,909 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in Square by 81.7% in the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,715,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,393,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,126 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Square by 17.5% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,559,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,111,528,000 after acquiring an additional 679,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Square by 6.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,375,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,066,630,000 after acquiring an additional 273,498 shares during the last quarter. 62.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Square alerts:

NYSE:SQ opened at $231.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.56. The stock has a market cap of $106.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 216.68, a P/E/G ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 2.36. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $182.27 and a 1 year high of $289.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Square from $259.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Square in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $322.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Square from $312.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Square in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Square from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.49.

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.75, for a total value of $1,352,125.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,027,138.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 8,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.28, for a total value of $2,161,927.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 88,160 shares of company stock valued at $22,283,884. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

See Also: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.