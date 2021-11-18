Square (NYSE:SQ) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

Equities research analysts at UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Square (NYSE:SQ) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Square from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Square from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Square from $259.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Cowen upgraded Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $266.00 to $343.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.85.

NYSE SQ opened at $231.85 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $246.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.56. Square has a one year low of $182.27 and a one year high of $289.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $106.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 216.68, a P/E/G ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 2.36.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.26. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Square will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.08, for a total transaction of $2,420,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,160 shares of company stock valued at $22,283,884 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sfmg LLC increased its position in Square by 3.6% during the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in Square by 4.4% during the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Square by 1.6% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in Square by 1.1% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Square by 21.5% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. 62.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

