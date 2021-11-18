Squarepoint Ops LLC Decreases Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 93.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,295 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 242,925 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Western Union were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Union by 4.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,196,296 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,431,000 after acquiring an additional 48,117 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Western Union by 547.4% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 149,034 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 126,015 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Western Union by 322.2% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 39,307 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 29,998 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of Western Union by 282.9% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 274,044 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,292,000 after acquiring an additional 202,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Western Union in the second quarter worth $231,000. Institutional investors own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WU opened at $17.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.16. The Western Union Company has a 12 month low of $16.91 and a 12 month high of $26.61.

Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Western Union had a return on equity of 311.01% and a net margin of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WU. Northland Securities cut their price target on Western Union from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research lowered Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Western Union from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.73.

Western Union Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

