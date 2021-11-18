Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New $393,000 Investment in TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 330,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXMD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in TherapeuticsMD by 18.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,188,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 185,309 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in TherapeuticsMD by 87.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 81,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 37,995 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in TherapeuticsMD by 99.2% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 236,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 117,655 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in TherapeuticsMD by 61.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,858,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after buying an additional 707,450 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in TherapeuticsMD by 3.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,766,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,386,000 after buying an additional 162,701 shares during the period. 44.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on TXMD shares. HC Wainwright cut their price target on TherapeuticsMD from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Cowen dropped their target price on TherapeuticsMD from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

NASDAQ:TXMD opened at $0.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $243.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.94. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.57 and a 12-month high of $2.75.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of products for women. The firm’s technology, SYMBODA, develops advanced hormone therapy pharmaceutical products to enable delivery of bio-identical hormones through a variety of dosage forms and administration routes.

