Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases New Shares in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in PetMed Express by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 145,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after buying an additional 58,546 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in PetMed Express by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 30,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 10,479 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in PetMed Express by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 345,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,001,000 after acquiring an additional 49,012 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in PetMed Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in PetMed Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,041,000. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Get PetMed Express alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on PETS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on PetMed Express in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded PetMed Express from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

PETS opened at $30.12 on Thursday. PetMed Express, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.75 and a 12-month high of $57.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.54. The company has a market capitalization of $612.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 0.55.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). PetMed Express had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $67.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PetMed Express, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. PetMed Express’s payout ratio is currently 96.00%.

PetMed Express Profile

PetMed Express, Inc engages in the provision of markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products and supplies for dogs and cats. Its non-prescription medications include flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies.

Recommended Story: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PETS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS).

Receive News & Ratings for PetMed Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetMed Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.