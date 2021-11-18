Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases Shares of 1,789 Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 256.5% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,152 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 5,146 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 3.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,188 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical in the second quarter valued at $220,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 24.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,182 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Quaker Chemical by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,542 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quaker Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quaker Chemical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $284.50.

Quaker Chemical stock opened at $255.63 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 12 month low of $223.19 and a 12 month high of $301.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15 and a beta of 1.47.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.07. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $449.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. Quaker Chemical’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.58%.

In other Quaker Chemical news, Director Dieter Laininger sold 2,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.23, for a total transaction of $758,805.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP L Wilbert Platzer sold 673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.27, for a total transaction of $181,218.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Houghton is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

