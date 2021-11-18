Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes Position in Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Boyu Capital Investment Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,734,000. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,469,000. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,870,000. Institutional investors own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

DDL opened at $25.12 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Dingdong has a 52 week low of $17.30 and a 52 week high of $46.00.

Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($9.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.22) by ($2.90). Equities analysts expect that Dingdong will post -43.73 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DDL shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dingdong (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products.

