Squarepoint Ops LLC Trims Stock Position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,743 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $132,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 24.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 55.78% of the company’s stock.

NGM stock opened at $19.65 on Thursday. NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $32.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 1.81.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03). NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 157.90% and a negative return on equity of 34.43%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NGM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.36.

In other news, SVP Hsiao D. Lieu sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $44,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $591,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,000 shares of company stock worth $1,332,500 over the last quarter. 45.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

