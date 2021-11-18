srnArt Gallery (SACT) 1-Day Volume Tops $653,963.00

srnArt Gallery (CURRENCY:SACT) traded down 22% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 18th. srnArt Gallery has a market cap of $1.17 million and approximately $653,963.00 worth of srnArt Gallery was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One srnArt Gallery coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000510 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, srnArt Gallery has traded 641.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get srnArt Gallery alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.10 or 0.00068115 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.92 or 0.00069543 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.78 or 0.00090197 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,456.02 or 1.00083808 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,982.32 or 0.06936880 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

srnArt Gallery Coin Profile

srnArt Gallery’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,000,000 coins. srnArt Gallery’s official Twitter account is @srn_art

srnArt Gallery Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as srnArt Gallery directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire srnArt Gallery should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy srnArt Gallery using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for srnArt Gallery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for srnArt Gallery and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.