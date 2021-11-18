SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SSAB Svenskt Stal AB engages in the provision of steel and construction solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. SSAB Special Steels segment provides marketing and sales of SSAB’s quenched and tempered steels. SSAB EMEA segment pertains to Europe, the Middle East and Africa. SSAB Americas segment refers to North and Latin America. SSAB APAC segment consists of Asia, Australia and New Zealand. Tibnor segment is the distribution of steel and metals. Ruukki Construction is engaged in the sales and production of energy-efficient building and construction solutions. It’s also operates in the Automotive, Construction Machinery, Material Handling and Heavy Transport segment. SSAB Svenskt Stal AB is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SSAB AB (publ) has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS SSAAY opened at $2.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.64. SSAB AB has a 52-week low of $1.57 and a 52-week high of $3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.71.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. SSAB AB (publ) had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 16.76%. On average, analysts forecast that SSAB AB will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SSAB AB (publ)

SSAB AB engages in producing steel and construction solutions. It operates through the following five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment market and sell quenched and tempered steels and hot rolled. The SSAB Europe segment focuses in the strip, plate, and tubular products.

