SSE (LON:SSE) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of SSE (LON:SSE) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on SSE from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of SSE in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on SSE from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,600 ($20.90) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on SSE from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,690 ($22.08) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,621.13 ($21.18).

Shares of LON:SSE opened at GBX 1,587 ($20.73) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,621.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,571.95. The stock has a market capitalization of £16.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27. SSE has a 12-month low of GBX 1,284.50 ($16.78) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,690 ($22.08). The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.51.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 25.50 ($0.33) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a yield of 1.65%. SSE’s payout ratio is currently 0.37%.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates and, develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

