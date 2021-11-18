Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

SCBFF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group raised shares of Standard Chartered from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Standard Chartered from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th.

OTCMKTS SCBFF remained flat at $$6.21 on Thursday. 90 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,415. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.32 and a 200-day moving average of $6.46. Standard Chartered has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $7.57.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

