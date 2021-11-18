Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Posted by on Nov 18th, 2021

Shares of Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

SCBFF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group raised shares of Standard Chartered from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Standard Chartered from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th.

OTCMKTS SCBFF remained flat at $$6.21 on Thursday. 90 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,415. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.32 and a 200-day moving average of $6.46. Standard Chartered has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $7.57.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

Read More: Dividend Achievers

Analyst Recommendations for Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF)

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.