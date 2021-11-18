Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Position Reduced by Golden Green Inc.

Golden Green Inc. cut its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,806 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 893 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 6.3% in the third quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 147,433 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $16,263,000 after acquiring an additional 8,780 shares in the last quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 1.7% in the third quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,016 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 5.2% in the third quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 59,000 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its position in Starbucks by 1.1% in the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 22,238 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,842 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBUX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Argus cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $112.52 on Thursday. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $95.92 and a 12 month high of $126.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.51. The firm has a market cap of $132.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.84.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.00. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.21%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

