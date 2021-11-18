State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 10,862 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,862 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $9,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CPT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 133.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the second quarter worth $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the second quarter worth $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the second quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 2,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total value of $407,056.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,804,451.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total value of $148,176.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.50.

NYSE CPT opened at $166.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.91. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $94.59 and a twelve month high of $167.95. The company has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.92, a PEG ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.74.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($1.06). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 278.99%.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

