State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 77,991 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 34.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 304,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,991 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.05% of VICI Properties worth $8,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in VICI Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VICI Properties during the second quarter worth $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in VICI Properties during the first quarter worth $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 347.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period.

VICI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. KeyCorp upgraded VICI Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.46.

VICI Properties stock opened at $29.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.85, a current ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48. The company has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.58 and its 200 day moving average is $30.59. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.51 and a twelve month high of $33.35.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 68.05%. The company had revenue of $375.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

In other VICI Properties news, EVP Samantha Sacks Gallagher bought 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.25 per share, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

