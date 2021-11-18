State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $10.45 Million Stock Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,221 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 6,771 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Cigna were worth $10,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CI. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cigna by 4.4% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna by 5.2% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 945 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna by 0.4% during the second quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 12,373 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna by 0.8% during the second quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 6,430 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna by 2.8% during the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CI shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cigna from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reduced their target price on Cigna from $285.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Cigna from $290.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Cigna from $308.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.77.

CI stock opened at $216.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $209.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.87. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $190.88 and a fifty-two week high of $272.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $44.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.88 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 20.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 16.81%.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

