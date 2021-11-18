State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $9.88 Million Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 693,274 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,890 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.05% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $9,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 298.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 427,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,232,000 after purchasing an additional 320,250 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,127,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,777 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 110,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 31,882 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 36,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 12,991 shares during the period. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HPE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.71.

In related news, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 8,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $131,951.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 88,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $1,344,955.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 135,469 shares of company stock worth $2,056,083. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

HPE stock opened at $14.55 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.21. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $10.34 and a fifty-two week high of $16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.34%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.