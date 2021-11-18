State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 2,843 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,350 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 2,843 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $8,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,973 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 25,704 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $2,619,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $38.87 on Thursday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.52 and a 52-week high of $46.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.41%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FCX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. BNP Paribas upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $36.50 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James set a $45.00 target price on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.44.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

