State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 4,131 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,131 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in MetLife were worth $8,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 457.5% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MET shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet raised MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.23.

Shares of MET opened at $63.13 on Thursday. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.59 and a 1 year high of $67.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $53.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.42 and a 200-day moving average of $62.31.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.73. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 7.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 31.63%.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

