State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 6,139 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 99,432 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 6,139 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $9,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 134,134 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $12,594,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 111,745 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $10,492,000 after buying an additional 44,263 shares during the period. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 159,890 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $15,012,000 after buying an additional 3,189 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,140 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after buying an additional 7,441 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 683,953 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $64,215,000 after buying an additional 10,905 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FANG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Scotiabank cut Diamondback Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.00.

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.35, for a total value of $612,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven E. West sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.43, for a total value of $998,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 21,500 shares of company stock worth $2,479,105 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $107.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.57. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.46 and a 12-month high of $117.71.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.17%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

