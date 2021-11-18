State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,849 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in DexCom were worth $8,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DXCM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 42.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830,424 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $781,591,000 after buying an additional 542,070 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in DexCom during the second quarter worth approximately $141,443,000. Amundi purchased a new position in DexCom during the second quarter worth approximately $140,009,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in DexCom by 16.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,748,126 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $744,433,000 after purchasing an additional 252,773 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc raised its stake in DexCom by 251.3% during the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 276,751 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $118,173,000 after purchasing an additional 197,982 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DexCom alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on DXCM. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $515.00 to $618.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Guggenheim lowered shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of DexCom from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $574.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $651.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $63.12 billion, a PE ratio of 124.52 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $574.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $485.50. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $311.01 and a fifty-two week high of $655.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.07 million. DexCom had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 14.65%. DexCom’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 3,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.36, for a total transaction of $1,633,283.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chad Patterson sold 141 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.54, for a total transaction of $76,921.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,334 shares of company stock worth $22,073,560. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.