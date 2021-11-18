State Street Corp Has $26.98 Million Position in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,419,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163,672 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Eventbrite were worth $26,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eventbrite by 9.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 575,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,928,000 after purchasing an additional 51,094 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Eventbrite by 448.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 709,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,478,000 after purchasing an additional 580,054 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Eventbrite in the second quarter valued at about $7,766,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eventbrite in the second quarter valued at about $7,933,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Eventbrite by 8.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 792,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,054,000 after purchasing an additional 65,061 shares during the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EB stock opened at $19.88 on Thursday. Eventbrite, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.41 and a twelve month high of $26.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.99 and a beta of 2.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 44.29% and a negative net margin of 93.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. Research analysts predict that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Vivek Sagi sold 5,710 shares of Eventbrite stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $92,559.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 14.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.

