State Street Corp Has $27.91 Million Stock Holdings in FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV)

State Street Corp increased its position in shares of FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,931,174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 981,619 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 1.04% of FinVolution Group worth $27,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of FinVolution Group during the second quarter valued at $154,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in FinVolution Group in the first quarter valued at about $127,000. abrdn plc acquired a new position in FinVolution Group in the second quarter valued at about $177,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FinVolution Group in the second quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in FinVolution Group in the first quarter valued at about $176,000. 56.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FinVolution Group alerts:

NYSE FINV opened at $6.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.02. FinVolution Group has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $10.61.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $369.25 million for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a return on equity of 26.91% and a net margin of 28.36%.

Several research firms have weighed in on FINV. Rowe began coverage on FinVolution Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.20 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered FinVolution Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.07 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities began coverage on FinVolution Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.20 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.87.

About FinVolution Group

FinVolution Group is an online consumer finance platform in China connecting underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The firm has developed technologies and accumulates in-depth experience in the core areas of credit risk assessment, fraud detection, big data and artificial intelligence.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FINV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV).

Receive News & Ratings for FinVolution Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinVolution Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.