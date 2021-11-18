State Street Corp Purchases 39,365 Shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD)

State Street Corp boosted its position in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 667,237 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 39,365 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Upland Software were worth $27,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 85.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 9.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 149,672 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,063,000 after purchasing an additional 13,038 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 17.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,517 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 16.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,623 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Upland Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Upland Software alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UPLD shares. Craig Hallum lowered Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Upland Software from $65.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Upland Software from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Upland Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.44.

In related news, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,111 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $260,404.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 224,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,208,629.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, President Rodney C. Favaron sold 9,808 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total value of $358,090.08. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 228,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,341,330.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,156 shares of company stock valued at $626,995. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:UPLD opened at $23.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.24. Upland Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.95 and a 1 year high of $53.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $704.26 million, a P/E ratio of -12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.96.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.45. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 18.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Upland Software Profile

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

Read More: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.