Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Now Covered by Wolfe Research

Stock analysts at Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.12% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on STLD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $72.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Steel Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.83.

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $62.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Steel Dynamics has a 1-year low of $33.77 and a 1-year high of $74.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.52.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The basic materials company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 118.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics will post 16.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 8,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $555,672.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total transaction of $463,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 452,763 shares of company stock worth $31,098,981. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STLD. FMR LLC lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 125.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,120,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $424,387,000 after buying an additional 3,957,441 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,941,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,605,728,000 after buying an additional 2,253,932 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,591,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,286,861,000 after buying an additional 1,711,312 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,383,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $197,866,000 after buying an additional 1,163,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 172.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,378,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,151,000 after purchasing an additional 871,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

