Stephen H. Kay Sells 1,325 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.03, for a total value of $360,439.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of ROKU stock traded down $31.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $245.11. The stock had a trading volume of 12,919,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,191,353. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $231.50 and a 12-month high of $490.76. The company has a market cap of $32.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $313.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $353.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Get Roku alerts:

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 11.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ROKU shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Roku from $350.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Roku from $440.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Roku from $415.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Roku from $480.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Roku has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $408.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Roku by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Roku by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in Roku by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its position in Roku by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Terra Nova Asset Management LLC increased its position in Roku by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

See Also: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.