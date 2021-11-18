StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “StepStone Group Inc. is a private markets investment firm focused on providing investment solutions and advisory and data services to its clients. StepStone Group Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of StepStone Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

STEP opened at $48.89 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.35. StepStone Group has a one year low of $25.19 and a one year high of $55.19.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $139.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.32 million. StepStone Group had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 20.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that StepStone Group will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other StepStone Group news, Director Steven R. Mitchell sold 9,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $415,263.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Johnny D. Randel sold 2,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $93,352.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 388,996 shares of company stock valued at $17,589,078 over the last quarter. 35.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 2,951.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,477,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,695 shares during the last quarter. Inherent Group LP raised its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 3,024.6% during the second quarter. Inherent Group LP now owns 976,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,590,000 after acquiring an additional 945,197 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of StepStone Group during the first quarter valued at about $17,154,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 12.4% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,230,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,524,000 after acquiring an additional 465,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 16.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,131,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,714,000 after acquiring an additional 443,358 shares during the last quarter.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

