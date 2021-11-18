StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Shares Gap Down to $54.99

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $54.99, but opened at $50.66. StepStone Group shares last traded at $50.51, with a volume of 12,646 shares.

STEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised StepStone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on StepStone Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.96.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $139.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.32 million. StepStone Group had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 13.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that StepStone Group Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from StepStone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. StepStone Group’s payout ratio is presently 6.09%.

In other news, Director Steven R. Mitchell sold 9,290 shares of StepStone Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $415,263.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO David Y. Park sold 3,000 shares of StepStone Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $135,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 388,996 shares of company stock worth $17,589,078 in the last ninety days. 35.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of StepStone Group in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of StepStone Group in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 109.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of StepStone Group during the third quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 79.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter.

About StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP)

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

