Sterling Manor Financial LLC Acquires 20 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sterling Manor Financial LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20 shares during the quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,825.00 to $2,965.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $3,400.00 price target (up previously from $3,100.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,160.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,071.00 to $3,090.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,156.15.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,961.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,694.00 and a 12 month high of $3,012.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,840.88 and a 200-day moving average of $2,646.82.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $16.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

