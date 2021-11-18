Sterling Manor Financial LLC Acquires New Holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Sterling Manor Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 920 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,059,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth $1,110,000. Paragon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the third quarter worth $1,635,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth $50,000. 21.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COIN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Coinbase Global from $337.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.80.

Shares of Coinbase Global stock opened at $342.51 on Thursday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.00 and a 12-month high of $429.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $282.54 and its 200-day moving average is $259.08.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.17). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 49.96% and a return on equity of 89.37%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Emilie Choi sold 17,414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.04, for a total transaction of $5,642,832.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.79, for a total value of $5,435,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 691,769 shares of company stock worth $209,238,532.

Coinbase Global Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.