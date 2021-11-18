Sterling Manor Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 7,425 Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Sterling Manor Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Camping World by 144.5% in the 2nd quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Camping World by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 714,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,289,000 after buying an additional 116,612 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $644,000. Raffles Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Camping World by 286.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CWH. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Camping World from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Camping World from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.78.

Camping World stock opened at $42.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 3.12. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.69 and a 52-week high of $49.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.08.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.35. Camping World had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 181.83%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. This is a positive change from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.54%.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

