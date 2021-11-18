Sterling Manor Financial LLC Cuts Stock Position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB)

Sterling Manor Financial LLC reduced its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) by 76.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,251 shares during the quarter. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Sterling Manor Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Sterling Manor Financial LLC’s holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 9,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 75,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 696.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares during the period.

Shares of FEMB stock opened at $31.76 on Thursday. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $31.69 and a 1-year high of $38.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.98.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.167 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This is a boost from First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%.

