Sterling Manor Financial LLC Invests $396,000 in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Sterling Manor Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNOW. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Snowflake by 150.0% during the second quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Snowflake by 94.0% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in Snowflake by 98.9% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Snowflake by 840.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $399.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $335.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.09. The firm has a market cap of $120.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.49 and a beta of 1.55. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.71 and a 12 month high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.74 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a negative net margin of 89.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, Director Mark Garrett sold 19,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.84, for a total value of $7,379,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 49,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.99, for a total value of $14,874,385.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,094,600 shares of company stock valued at $350,798,170 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on SNOW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $265.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.87.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

