Sterling Manor Financial LLC Makes New $5.16 Million Investment in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE)

Sterling Manor Financial LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 54,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,157,000. SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF makes up about 4.3% of Sterling Manor Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Sterling Manor Financial LLC owned about 2.85% of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 73.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000.

NYSEARCA KCE opened at $108.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.03. SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $67.24 and a 12 month high of $110.70.

The SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Capital Markets ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index. The S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index is a float-adjusted, modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of the United States publicly traded companies that do business as broker dealers, asset managers, trust and custody banks or exchanges.

