StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.34 EPS

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. StoneCo had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 36.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share.
Shares of StoneCo stock traded down $10.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.70. 40,428,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,957,361. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.31 and a 200-day moving average of $51.10. StoneCo has a 1 year low of $20.67 and a 1 year high of $95.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on StoneCo from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Susquehanna decreased their target price on StoneCo from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on StoneCo from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.
About StoneCo
StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.
Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?
Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.