StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.34 EPS

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. StoneCo had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 36.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share.

Shares of StoneCo stock traded down $10.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.70. 40,428,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,957,361. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.31 and a 200-day moving average of $51.10. StoneCo has a 1 year low of $20.67 and a 1 year high of $95.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Get StoneCo alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on StoneCo from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Susquehanna decreased their target price on StoneCo from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on StoneCo from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in StoneCo stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,882 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 60.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.