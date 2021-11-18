Storage Computer (OTCMKTS:SOSO) vs. Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) Financial Survey

Storage Computer (OTCMKTS:SOSO) and Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Storage Computer and Mandiant’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Storage Computer N/A N/A N/A Mandiant -30.46% -9.97% -2.10%

This table compares Storage Computer and Mandiant’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Storage Computer N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Mandiant $940.58 million 4.51 -$207.30 million ($1.01) -17.50

Storage Computer has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mandiant.

Risk & Volatility

Storage Computer has a beta of 49.84, meaning that its stock price is 4,884% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mandiant has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.1% of Mandiant shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.7% of Storage Computer shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Mandiant shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Storage Computer and Mandiant, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Storage Computer 0 0 0 0 N/A Mandiant 1 2 1 0 2.00

Mandiant has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.53%. Given Mandiant’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Mandiant is more favorable than Storage Computer.

Summary

Storage Computer beats Mandiant on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Storage Computer Company Profile

Storage Computer Corp. provides storage software solutions focused on developing advanced storage architectures to address the needs of high-bandwidth and other performance impaired applications. It operates through the United States and Europe geographical segments. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Nashua, NH.

Mandiant Company Profile

Mandiant, Inc. operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other. Its solutions include Enterprise Security; Managed Security; Threat Intelligence; and Industry Solutions. The company was founded by Ashar Aziz in February 18, 2004 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

