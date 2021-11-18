Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Northland Securities

Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $63.00 price target for the company.

Shares of SDIG stock opened at $25.14 on Monday. Stronghold Digital Mining has a one year low of $23.35 and a one year high of $35.79.

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is a vertically integrated bitcoin mining company. Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is based in NEW YORK.

