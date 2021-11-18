Summit Financial Group Inc. Has $970,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter.

MBB opened at $107.54 on Thursday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $107.35 and a 1-year high of $110.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.27.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.019 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

iShares MBS ETF Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

