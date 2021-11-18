Summit Financial Group Inc. Makes New $331,000 Investment in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Summit Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 975 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the second quarter worth $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.45, for a total transaction of $27,630,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total transaction of $41,124.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,125,013 shares of company stock valued at $744,236,055 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FB opened at $340.77 on Thursday. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.61 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The company has a market capitalization of $947.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $340.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $343.56.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FB shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised Facebook from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Facebook from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price objective (up from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a $416.00 price objective on Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.00.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

