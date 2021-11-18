Summit Financial Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,630 Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Summit Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 210.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total value of $76,478.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael E. Pegram sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total value of $552,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CZR opened at $100.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.09 and a 200-day moving average of $102.73. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.52 and a 52 week high of $119.81.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($1.16). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 21.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($6.09) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.25 EPS for the current year.

CZR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Cowen raised their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.07.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

