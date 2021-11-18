Summit Financial Group Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 30.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,015 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Summit Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWR. US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,342,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,972 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 19.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,347,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,988 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $69,799,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $65,098,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,139,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,210,807,000 after acquiring an additional 677,456 shares in the last quarter.

IWR opened at $84.62 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $63.65 and a 12 month high of $85.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.61.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

