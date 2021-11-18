Summit Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Summit Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Summit Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $5,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,366,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,054,549,000 after acquiring an additional 61,518 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,787,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,942,000 after buying an additional 97,746 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,403,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,812,000 after buying an additional 153,301 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,985,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,475,000 after buying an additional 129,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,595,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,593,000 after acquiring an additional 108,910 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJH opened at $288.09 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.82. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $211.40 and a 12-month high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

