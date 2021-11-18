Summit Financial Group Inc. Sells 90 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Summit Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.5% of Summit Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Renasant Bank grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $470.04 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $355.49 and a 52-week high of $472.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $451.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $439.30.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

