Summit Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM)

Summit Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 6,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COM. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,336,000. WT Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,217,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,911,000. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,871,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 575,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,450,000 after purchasing an additional 52,165 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF stock opened at $32.92 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.14 and its 200 day moving average is $30.92. Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $23.62 and a 1 year high of $33.18.

