Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on owning premium-branded, select-service hotels in the upscale and upper midscale segments of the lodging industry. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, September 27th. Bank of America lowered Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Summit Hotel Properties from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.10.

INN stock opened at $9.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 2.28. Summit Hotel Properties has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $11.32.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.22). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 32.19% and a negative return on equity of 9.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Summit Hotel Properties will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Summit Hotel Properties news, Chairman Daniel P. Hansen sold 6,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total value of $68,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 33.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 237,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 59,587 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 6.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Summit Hotel Properties during the first quarter valued at $2,392,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 3,381 shares in the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

