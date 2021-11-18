Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$23.58.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$25.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$21.50 to C$22.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

TSE SMU.UN traded up C$0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$22.80. 171,690 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,655. The firm has a market cap of C$3.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$22.00 and its 200 day moving average price is C$19.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.70. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$12.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$24.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.047 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Summit Industrial Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.34%.

About Summit Industrial Income REIT

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

