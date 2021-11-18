Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $224.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sun Communities from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $219.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $232.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $203.00.

Sun Communities stock opened at $197.84 on Wednesday. Sun Communities has a 52 week low of $137.43 and a 52 week high of $209.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.32, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.59.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.99. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 17.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sun Communities will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.22%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUI. PGGM Investments raised its position in Sun Communities by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,090,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $358,233,000 after purchasing an additional 889,899 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its position in Sun Communities by 358.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 873,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,769,000 after purchasing an additional 683,501 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Sun Communities by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,159,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $624,124,000 after purchasing an additional 577,303 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Sun Communities by 219.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 809,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,466,000 after purchasing an additional 556,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Sun Communities by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,740,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,178,000 after purchasing an additional 426,478 shares during the last quarter. 94.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

