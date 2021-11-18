SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its position in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 86,616 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in SunPower were worth $915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPWR. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunPower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in SunPower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in SunPower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in SunPower by 684.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its position in SunPower by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 30.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on SunPower in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Cfra lowered SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SunPower from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised SunPower from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Truist dropped their price objective on SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.57.

Shares of NASDAQ SPWR opened at $30.92 on Thursday. SunPower Co. has a twelve month low of $19.62 and a twelve month high of $57.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.15.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. SunPower had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 27.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that SunPower Co. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 12,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total value of $415,658.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

