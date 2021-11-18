Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $1.25 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.05% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Superior Drilling Products, Inc. operates as a manufacturer and remanufacturer of PDC (polycrystalline diamond compact) drill bits and drill string tools for the oil, natural gas and mining services industries. It also provides manufacturing, leasing, and refurbishing of drill string tools to oil field services clients. Superior Drilling Products, Inc. is based in United States. “

Get Superior Drilling Products alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI opened at $1.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $28.33 million, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Superior Drilling Products has a 12 month low of $0.43 and a 12 month high of $2.38.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Superior Drilling Products in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Superior Drilling Products in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in Superior Drilling Products in the third quarter worth about $78,000. 10.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Superior Drilling Products Company Profile

Superior Drilling Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, repair, sale and rental of drilling tools for oil and natural gas drilling industry. Its drilling solutions include the patented Drill-N-Ream well bore conditioning tool, Strider oscillation system technology, completion tools, V-Stream, DR Stringer, and PDC Bit Repair.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Superior Drilling Products (SDPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Drilling Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Drilling Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.