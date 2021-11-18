Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN) Posts Earnings Results

Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ SRZN opened at $9.92 on Thursday. Surrozen has a 1-year low of $5.49 and a 1-year high of $14.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.37.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SRZN shares. Bank of America started coverage on Surrozen in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on Surrozen in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Surrozen in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Surrozen stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Surrozen Inc (NASDAQ:SRZN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 128,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.08% of Surrozen as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Surrozen Company Profile

Surrozen Inc is a company pioneering targeted therapeutics which selectively activates the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration. Surrozen Inc, formerly known as Consonance-HFW Acquisition Corp., is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

